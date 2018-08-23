Phasor Achieves Commercial Milestone with Contracts Worth Over $300 Million

– Contractsspan commercial maritime, aeronautical and land-mobility communications markets

Phasor, the pioneering developer of broadband, electronically steerable antenna systems (ESAs), announced today that it achieved an important milestone by securing commercial contracts valued at over $300 million. These multi-year product contracts are tied to exclusivity with key customers in defined target markets.

“These contracts demonstrate Phasor’s progression from a technology development firm to a products company focussed on delivering enterprise-grade ESAs to commercial mobile broadband markets,” said David Helfgott, CEO, Phasor.

Over the coming months, Phasor expects to announce additional contracts across its commercial mobile broadband and government Communications-on-the-Move (COTM) target markets.

Phasor’s very low profile, electronically steerable antennas enable high-bandwidth service in a more reliable, robust and failure-tolerant way. The antennas are solid-state, with no moving parts, to allow electronic tracking of satellite signals. The modular architecture of the Phasor technology allows antennas to scale to virtually any use-case requirement, fixed or mobile. The antennas can be flat or conformal, and fitted seamlessly to moving aircraft, ships or land-based vehicles. Phasor’s technology is very well suited to support fixed satellite networks, High Throughput Satellite networks and Non-Geosynchronous satellite networks.

About Phasor

Phasor is a leading developer of high throughput, enterprise-grade electronically steerable antenna antennas, headquartered in Washington DC, with a technology development subsidiary in London. Phasor’s electronically steerable antennas are based on patented innovations in dynamic beam forming technologies and system architecture. Phasor’s mission is to enable high-speed broadband communications while in-flight, at sea or travelling over land. For more information please visit http://www.phasorsolutions.com

For further information please contact: Paul Sims +1-770-829-4758 – office +1-678-576-6126 – mobile[email protected]

