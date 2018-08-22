LexisNexis Connected Car Team secures 6th Telematics Patent and 60% Global coverage

– ATLANTA and LONDON, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Demonstrating its significant investment in data and technologies to support new connected car services globally, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, leading provider of data, analytics and technology, has secured its 6th telematics and connected car-related patenti.

The patentsii cover technologies developed by the business to ingest, analyse, normalise, store and distribute connected car data and now cover 60% of the world’s vehicle productioniii. The LexisNexis Connected Car team uses this innovation to help insurers and motor manufacturers offer products that encourage safer driving and enable motorists to be rated for insurance based on true driving behaviour.

Paul Stacy, R&D Director and Director of Automotive Development, EMEA, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and recipient of the newest patent said: “While this latest patent focuses on identifying the severity of collisions using connected car data from any number of data sources, all of our patents reinforce technology leadership and understanding of connected car data. We’re building on a 30-year history as a trusted custodian of consumer data, providing valuable reassurance for insurers and motor manufacturers as we enter a world in which vehicle, consumer and behavioural data will all come into play.

“As technology has evolved we have pushed our capabilities further to help: reduce costs, enhance data accuracy, and enable motorists to benefit from their driving data.

“This is key for the future of mobility – motorists have the opportunity to benefit from their driving data and to shop around for insurance using their driving score. Our data, advanced analytics and ecosystem, including the LexisNexisR Telematics Exchange, are helping automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and insurance providers join forces to deliver a positive consumer experience as usage based insurance (UBI) becomes a mass market offering as part of the connected car.”

Covering the US, UK, Europe and China, the newest patent award is the latest addition to the LexisNexis Risk Solutions growing connected car patent portfolio which includes more than eleven granted and pending patent applications for the US as well as India and Brazil.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX Group (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX is a FTSE 100 company and is based in London. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

