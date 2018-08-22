Helaba With Profit Before Tax of EUR 200 Million in First Half of 2018

– Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen ended the first half of the year with a consolidated profit before tax of EUR 200 million, which was EUR 38 million below the EUR 238 million generated in same period last year. After tax, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 140 million (H1 2017: EUR 150 million).

“Conditions remain challenging and are having a particularly negative impact on the net interest income. In contrast, the volume of new business picked up noticeably in the second quarter, as expected, and the risk situation remains comfortable. For the year as a whole, we therefore continue to expect a profit before tax in a mid-triple-digit million range,” said Herbert Hans Gruntker, Chairman of Helaba’s Board of Managing Directors.

Full press release is available at: https://www.presseportal.de/nr/55060?langid=2

