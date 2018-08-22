AGC Biologics Expands Capacity at Copenhagen, Denmark Facility

– COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOTHELL, Washington, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today that as part of its global expansion strategy, the company is increasing manufacturing capacity at its Copenhagen, Denmark facility.

The Copenhagen facility will add a Single-use Bioreactor (SUB) 6Pack suite, consisting of six 2000L production bioreactors and a 2000L seed train. The addition of this proprietary bioreactor configuration will enable more flexible, innovative and customized cGMP production capabilities, offering scales from 2000L to 12000L within a single run. The six bioreactors will be run in single unit operations or in groups; simultaneously, sequentially or staggered; to meet each client’s specific production needs.

The expansion also includes additional capabilities for harvesting, purification, buffer and media production that will support the processing of different therapeutic proteins, including high antibody titer processes. The new suites are scheduled to be online in November 2018, and are expected to support the manufacturing of several commercial products.

“We’re very pleased to implement this important capital expansion that addresses our clients’ evolving needs for increased capacity and customization in development and production,” said Gustavo Mahler, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of AGC Biologics. “The investment in our Copenhagen site enables AGC Biologics to offer more production capabilities within accelerated timelines, while continuing to provide our deep industry expertise, continuous innovation and proven technical excellence.”

About AGC BiologicsAGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression — including our proprietary CHEF1R Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com.

AGC Biologics Media Contact Information:Bob BroezeChief Business OfficerEmail: [email protected] Phone: +1 609.273.3414

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)