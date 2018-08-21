Red Box Announces Voice Data Controller on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

– Red Box customers can now benefit from application that enables the import into Salesforce of audio and transcripts of enterprise-wide voice conversations

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728408/Red_Box_logo.jpg )

Red Box today announced it has launched Voice Data Controller on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. Underpinned by Red Box’s secure and resilient voice capture solution, Voice Data Controller enables customer to:

– Align calls to Salesforce contacts, accounts and leads – Search for keywords in transcripts – Replay audio at the click of a button directly with Salesforce – Analyse call using rich metadata fields and native Salesforce reports and dashboards

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Voice Data Controller is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EcrmWUAR

Voice Data Controller The Lightning ready application enables organisations to import into Salesforce the audio and accurate transcripts of calls captured from over 55 UC and telephony platforms. This includes PBX, UC, trading and call centre solutions as well as radio, mobile and meetings, ensuring complete visibility of customer interactions from across the business.

The Voice Data Controller supports automatic assignment of calls and transcripts to a lead, account or contact record and users can then search and replay. In addition, the rich metadata fields can be used for analysis using native Salesforce reports and dashboards

Comments on the News “Red Box already captures voice for more than 3,000 customers globally,” said Kate, Hammett, Head of Global Partnerships. “Much of this is driven by compliance with regulations such as MiFID II, GDPR, Dodd Frank and PSD/PSD 2 and the integration with Salesforce provides additional capability to support their obligations. It’s also of value to sales, marketing and customer service teams, providing additional insight, as well as fact verification, investigation, performance management and reporting functionality.”

“We are happy to welcome Red Box onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to gain visibility of customer voice interactions in a central location,” said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success.”

About Salesforce AppExchange Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, five million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow Red Box on Twitter: https://twitter.com/redboxrecorders

Become a fan of Red Boxhttps://www.facebook.com/redboxvoice/

Red Box on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/red-box-recorders/

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Red Box Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximise the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world’s top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centres and over 70% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,000 customers around the world.

For more information visit http://www.redboxvoice.com

Red Box is also exhibiting at Dreamforce 2018 in San Francisco, 25-28 September, booth 1829.

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)