Handheld Expands Agreement With World’s Leading Package Delivery Company

– Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced an expansion of its strategic agreement with the global leader in logistic solutions. According to the agreement, Handheld will develop the next generation turnkey solution for innovative package sorting and printingacross the customer’s package sorting facilities.

The new agreement will extend the current partnership beyond 2023 and include the deployment of a new innovative package sorting and printing device to replace the existing SP400X imprinter. Since 2012, the SP400X project has made a meaningful contribution to Handheld’s financial results. It is likely that the next generation product will result in an even broader deployment.

“We are proud to continue a long-term relationship with this customer,” says Thomas Lofblad, Handheld Group’s Vice President of Global Sales. “The decision to expand our partnership is a testimony to the productivity improvements and the increased efficiency that our solution has provided. This customer is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies, and our partnership plays a key role in providing specialized logistics solutions to customers worldwide.”

Handheld’s newest version of the SP400X imprinter offers innovative technological solutions that enhance usability and productivity for package sorting and inventory management. Designed with inkjet printer technology licensed from Hewlett-Packard (HP), the next generation imprinter provides further improvements to package sorting efficiency. As previously announced, Handheld entered into an agreement with HP to develop and sell printing products worldwide for the logistics industry based on HP’s thermal inkjet print cartridges.

“We are pleased to have been chosen again to work together with this world-leading company and extend our partnership long term,” says Jerker Hellstrom, CEO of Handheld Group. “This decision demonstrates the importance of working closely with customers and helping them to cost-effectively improve productivity and efficiency.”

About the SP400X

The Handheld SP400X imprinter is a unique device that combines 2D scanning and inkjet printing. Optimized for high-volume scanning and sorting applications, the SP400X is designed to scan shipping labels, retrieving information from a back-office database via Wi-Fi and then printing specific sorting information directly onto the same objects that were scanned, without adding labels. The SP400X can print on nearly any material, including cardboard, packing tape, or glass. It can dramatically improve productivity in sorting and labeling processes, resulting in significant savings on paper and resources.

The Handheld Group is a manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, tablets and handhelds. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as logistics, geomatics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. The Handheld Group of Sweden has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. For more information, please see handheldgroup.com

