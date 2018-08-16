Call for Proposals: Liquefied Natural Gas Supplies for the Cote-Nord Region

– The Ministe’re de l’E’nergie et des Ressources naturelles (MERN) and the Socie’te’ du Plan Nord (SPN) are launching a call for proposals to identify a supplier able to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Cote-Nord region.

The call for proposals was announced in Que’bec’s 2018-2019 Economic Plan and is the first step in a process designed to supply LNG to large manufacturing companies, mining companies, ship owners and maritime transportation companies in the Cote-Nord region. Access to stable supplies of LNG at a competitive price, along with the creation of an effective logistics chain for distribution purposes, will help promote economic development in the region.

The availability of natural gas will also allow companies to become more competitive, and will serve as an incentive to attract new industrial projects. The result will be an increase in the quantity of LNG consumed and a faster return for the supplier. In addition, the availability of natural gas should gradually reduce the use of more pollutant petroleum products such as heavy and light fuel oil. The financial benefits for major consumers of non-renewable energy should also be significant, in particular for companies subject to Que’bec’s cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emissions (SPEDE).

Interested promoters have until October 15, 2018, to present a detailed offer based on the requirements set out in the call for proposals.

Citation:

“The business opportunity launched today by the MERN and the SPN is innovative and is part of a sustainable development process. Conversion of industrial facilities to natural gas and greater use of natural gas in the rail and maritime transportation sectors will help the Que’bec Government to achieve its ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets between now and 2030.” – Pierre Moreau, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Plan Nord

Highlights:

Relevant links:

Media Contact:Catherine Poulin Press Officer Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Plan Nord Tel. 418-643-7295

Information:Sylvain Carrier Ministe’re de l’E’nergie et de Ressources naturelles Te’l. 418-627-8609, poste 3021

