lifecell Selects Odine Solutions and Affirmed Networks to Deliver Virtualized Services to Business and Consumer Subscribers in Ukraine

– Deployment Represents Ukraine’s First Commercial Virtualized LTE Core Network

Odine Solutions, the leading NFV systems integrator in EMEA today announced that, together with Affirmed Networks, the leader in virtualized mobile networks, have successfully deployed a virtualized network for lifecell, a leading mobile network operator covering Ukraine. The deployment, which represents Ukraine’s first virtualized LTE Core network in production, allows lifecell to transform its network to deliver various next-generation mobile services.

To ensure an efficient deployment and seamless migration, lifecell chose Odine Solutions based on their proven track record of delivering end-to-end systems-integration and managed services for MNOs deploying virtualized network functions and infrastructures in EMEA.

“We believe that virtualized networks offer tremendous growth opportunities for us to reduce costs and drive new revenue growth. Our selection of Odine Solutions as the prime integrator combined with Affirmed Networks’ cloud-native solution enables us to receive these benefits as we continue on our path to digital transformation and 5G readiness,” said Mahmut Unsal Erureten, lifecell’s CTO. “A trusted regional systems integrator with a track record of successful NFV deployments was essential to ensure a smooth transformation along this journey and we selected Odine Solutions.”

“lifecell is an example of a truly innovative operator that is a first-mover in their region in delivering a next-generation network that will allow their customers to capitalize on the new breed of services that will be possible over both 4G and 5G,” said Mohammed Shanableh, Affirmed Networks’ VP Global Operations.

“We are proud to take the lead in the deployment of a fully virtualized, cloud-native solution for lifecell to help them become the first operator to deploy a virtualized LTE Core network in Ukraine,” said Alper Tunga Burak, Odine Solutions, Managing Partner, Sales & Marketing.

About lifecell:

lifecell is the Ukrainian digital operator providing true freedom of communication. With the help of available high-speed mobile internet, lifecell offers advanced mobile communication abilities for all users, regardless of age or knowledge of technology. lifecell is wholly-owned by Turkcell, a leading supplier of converged telecommunications and technology services. At the end of the Q2 2018, 3-month active subscriber lifecell base is of 7.8 million users.

About Odine Solutions

Odine Solutions is a market leading Systems Integrator with a deep focus on Tier-1 Mobile Network Function Virtualization in EMEA with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of Red Hat OpenStack, VMware Cloud OS, and VNF Solutions such as EPC, GiLAN, DPI, IMS Core, and Voice over LTE/WiFi. Odine Solutions also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure enabling PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs and Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators in 36 countries through regional POPs located in USA, UK and Germany.

About Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks has achieved significant attention as its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution has become the standard for the world’s top mobile operators. Currently, the company has been deployed commercially, including in Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile networks, and is engaged in many trials worldwide.

