ANTA Sports Delivers Another Set of Outstanding Interim Results in 2018

– – Benchmarking High Standards, Transforming towards the “New Retail” Model

– Further Executing the “Single-Focus, Multi-Brand and Omni-Channel” Strategy

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — ANTA Sports Products Limited (“ANTA Sports” or the “Company”, stock code: 2020.HK, and its subsidiaries collectively the “Group”), a leading sportswear company in China, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 (the “period”).

Financial Highlights

– Record-breaking Revenue and Earnings

– Solid Profitability

– Strong Retail Sales Performance

– Attractive Dividend Payout

Operational Highlights

– ANTA and ANTA KIDS

– FILA, FILA KIDS and FILA FUSION

– DESCENTE

– SPRANDI

– KOLON SPORT

– KINGKOW

– E-Commerce

Upholding Our Multi-Brand Strategy, Improving Retail Management Capabilities and Optimizing Efficiency

Ding Shizhong, Chairman and CEO of ANTA Sports, commented, “Since the beginning of 2018, it was clear to us that China has set itself the goal of becoming a sports powerhouse and the sportswear industry is entering a golden era of rapid growth with unprecedented infrastructure development. Whether or not the brands can seize these opportunities will be the key to the success of each company. For years, the Group has stayed innovative and prepared to embrace ourselves for these opportunities and challenges. With innovation in our DNA, we will continue to be agile and adapt to the marketplace as we transform ourselves into a “new retailer”. While delivering our multi-brand strategy, we also leverage new technology to upgrade and improve customer experience of all the brands across the board.”

“Looking ahead, in order to become a true “Great Brand”, ANTA must build up our capacity to innovate to ensure that we can rival international brands. We must be brave and daring when it comes to being creative and innovative, so that we can provide consumers with value-for-money sportswear products with high international standards, thus transforming the ANTA brand from ‘the brand you can buy’ to ‘the brand you want to buy’.”

About ANTA Sports

ANTA brand was established in 1991, while ANTA Sports Products Limited (Stock code: 2020.HK), a leading sportswear company in China, was listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007. For many years, we have been principally engaging in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of ANTA sportswear series to provide the mass market with professional sporting products including footwear, apparel and accessories. In recent years, we have started moving full steam ahead on the strategy of “Single-Focus, Multi-Brand and Omni-Channel” to deepen our footprints in the sportswear market in China. By embracing an all-round brand portfolio including ANTA, ANTA KIDS, FILA, FILA KIDS, DESCENTE, SPRANDI, KINGKOW, and KOLON SPORT, and by seizing every opportunity that arises in various important retail channels, we aim to unlock the potential of both the mass and high-end sportswear markets in China.

