Nexen Tire Enters Another Season of the Premier League as the Official Partner of Manchester City FC

– Nexen Tire has been sponsoring Manchester City FC since 2015, as a part of its aggressive sports marketing strategies. This is the second season that Nexen Tire joins the Premier League team as their Sleeve Partner, after it extended its multi-year partnership for three years and became the first ever Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City FC and the Premier League in 2017.

As with last season, Nexen Tire logo will be emblazoned on the left sleeve of the Manchester City FC player’s uniforms and will be exposed to the global audience throughout the season. As the Official Partner of Manchester City FC, Nexen Tire will continue utilizing the strategic partnership with Manchester City FC.

Manchester City FC had finished off the last season of the Premier League on top of the ladder, with a record breaking 100 points. All eyes are on the defending champions with the team’s 2-0 win against Arsenal on August 12, its first match of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

“We are proud and excited to maintain our title of the Official Partner of Manchester City FC once again,” said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. He added, “Nexen Tire had accompanied Manchester City FC throughout the 2017/18 game season, with the team successively winning the 2017/18 Carabao Cup and 2017/18 Premier League. We look forward to yet another great winning season.”

Nexen Tire has been executing aggressive sports marketing strategies in the European market and its sponsorship of Manchester City FC has been proven to be one of the most successful cases. As the first ever Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City FC and the Premier League, Nexen Tire has pioneered this exciting asset within the Premier League, with a flow of brands starting to follow the trend since the last season.

Nexen Tire plans to continue utilizing its relationship with Manchester City FC throughout the game season to expand its global loyal fan-base by increasing touchpoints for customers to directly engage and experience the Nexen Tire brand. In September, Nexen Tire will host an event for Manchester City FC fans, offering various programs including a live screening of the Club’s match in Seoul, South Korea, the home country of Nexen Tire.

About Manchester City Football ClubManchester City FC is an English Premier League club whose roots began in East Manchester in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, five League Championship titles, including three Premier League titles, and five FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of four teams comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F-Marinos among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and Champions’ League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a world-leading first team training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

About Nexen TireNexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants — two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, the Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

