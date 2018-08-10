MathemaTIC Awarded the Best Use of Formative Assessment

– The Luxembourg Ministry of Education and Vretta have been awarded the Best Use of Formative Assessment for MathemaTIC at the international e-Assessment Awards Ceremony in the UK.

The highly sought-after Best Use of Formative Assessment Award was awarded to MathemaTIC at the e-Assessment Awards Ceremony for its unique approach to large-scale formative assessments and the successful implementation at primary and secondary schools across Luxembourg.

The success of MathemaTIC as a personalized learning platform can be attributed to its highly engaging formative, diagnostic and summative assessments, and dynamic multi-lingual capability. Additionally, MathemaTIC leverages a powerful monitoring system which provides rich data to educators, allowing for effective and early learning intervention.

The simulations, exercises and interactive games within MathemaTIC allow students to connect abstract math concepts to their practical applications. It builds their confidence in mathematics by making computations tangible in an engaging and intuitive way. MathemaTIC also provides the flexibility of being used in class or at home on multiple mobile devices and in different languages.

Established as a project to revolutionize math education for every learner, MathemaTIC continues to show the importance and impact of transforming education using immersive technology solutions in order to reduce the equity gap and raise attainment at primary and secondary schools across the country.

About the e-Assessment Awards The e-Assessment Awards are dedicated to recognizing advancements in e-assessments and applauding the latest innovations throughout the education sector. With an increasingly high number of applicants and attention from around the globe, the e-Assessment Awards are fast becoming one of the most discussed awards in the e-assessment community.

About the MathemaTIC Project MathemaTIC is a pillar of the Digital (4) Education strategy established by the Luxembourg Ministry of Education as part of the “Digital Letzebuerg” initiative within with the framework of the goals set by the European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme to promote digital awareness among its citizens. The strategy was to provide all learners, irrespective of their social origin, access to quality information and pedagogical resources. The development of MathemaTIC included partners from SCRIPT, Vretta, the French Ministry of Education, the University of Luxembourg, the Luxembourg Centre for Education Testing, the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research, and the Centre de gestion informatique de l’e’ducation.

To participate in the MathemaTIC project to raise attainment and reduce the equity gap at your schools, email us at [email protected].

Jacob Pucar, +1-416-888-2011 x115, [email protected]

