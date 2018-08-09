Ralf Meixner Joins Rain Carbon as Head of Advanced Materials

– Earlier this year, Rain Carbon announced a reorganization of its reporting segments, highlighted by the creation of an Advanced Materials sector, which replaced and expanded its previous Chemicals business. The transition also signaled the company’s increased focus on providing raw materials designed for 21st century applications and to help customers meet evolving requirements for cleaner, greener products.

Meixner comes to Rain Carbon from BASF, and brings more than 30 years of global experience across the sales, marketing and business development spectrum to this new position. Most recently, he served as BASF’s senior executive on a project to develop a 21st century customer service organization for the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Earlier, he spent nearly five years in the United States and China as senior vice president of BASF’s battery materials business. Meixner’s career also includes experience in Africa, Asia and Europe, supporting sales and marketing of a range of petrochemicals and intermediates.

“It is a rare opportunity when a company can add someone with Ralf’s breadth and depth of experience to its team,” said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney.

“I am particularly excited about his global background and experience with battery technology, which will be crucial as we work to increase sales to the lithium-ion battery industry,” said Chief Commercial Officer Kris Vanherbergen. “Ralf also will play a key role in helping our Commercial team establish new world-class standards for measuring our performance, achieving commercial excellence and uplifting segment performance.”

About Rain Carbon Inc.Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based and advanced material products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output, petrochemicals and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. For more information, visit www.raincarbon.com.

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)