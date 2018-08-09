Introducing Meizu 16th: Captivating New Features Coupled with Powerful Performance

– BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated release of the Meizu 16th smartphone is finally here, having already garnered over 1 million pre-orders ahead of its release.

The latest flagship phone by leading smartphone manufacturer Meizu is packed with an array of new and standard features, along with Flyme 7, their popular customized Android OS.

“The release of Meizu 16th marks our biggest increase in performance yet,” said Meizu CEO Jack Wong. “We hope our users will enjoy the exciting array of new specs we’ve added. We are very proud of this new flagship release and believe it demonstrates our strength in creating a delightful user experience.”

Innovative Hardware

Meizu 16th is being presented with groundbreaking new features such as: Under screen fingerprints, gesture operation, Super mBack, single-hand operation, and Face Recognition 2.0. With a 6.0-inch symmetrical Samsung screen paired with 2160×1080 resolution, 430cd/m? brightness, and 10000:1 contrast ratio. The newest addition to the Meizu family is set to deliver the sharpest and brightest display yet. The Four curved 3D glass body and custom-made ultra narrow left and right side frame give the Meizu 16th its sleek, clean design. The Meizu 16th will come in both 6+64GB and 8+128GB capacity, and will be available in Midnight Black and Moonlight White color options.

Cutting Edge Camera

Equipped with Sony’s flagship double-camera, it’s the perfect phone to capture the moment with a crisp video or a charming selfie. The Meizu 16th’s Sony IMX380+OIS+IMX350 rear camera boasts a whopping 12 MP+20MP, 6-LED round flash, ƒ/1.8+ ƒ/2.6 wide aperture blurring, continuous capture mode, panorama mode, professional mode, time-lapse photography, and slow motion. All the while its front-facing lens features 20 MP, ƒ/2.0 wide aperture, 5P lens, ArcSoft AI intelligent beauty, and lightning fast face recognition.

Striking Specs With Attention to Details

One of Meizu 16th’s premier features is its mTouch sensor capability, with a 360 recognition angle, capacitive touch sensor, and 5-fingerprints memory. In addition, the front camera has Face Recognition 2.0 capabilities that unlocks the phone with advanced AI processing in just 0.25 seconds.

Meizu 16th has also added mCharge, an updated rapid charging capability that can bring battery life from 0% to 67% in just 30 minutes.

Further specs include:

Inventive New Flyme 7 Android OS

It’s not just the outside that makes the Meizu 16th a knockout smartphone. The phone’s custom Flyme 7 Android OS will give users what they’ve come to love and expect from Flyme, and then some. The 7th reiteration of the OS features many optimized details, including a new interface layout, richer colors, and softer desktop icons with a sleeker look. All while keeping access to content simple, without sacrificing the visual experience.

Flyme 7 will also offer refined animations, such as realistic visuals in the weather app that illustrate various forecasts. To keep with the animation theme, a new notification bar has been designed to present content in engaging sequences. Users will also have a choice from custom themes, including the beloved Kumamon character.

On the accessibility front, the new Flyme also gives users a global night mode, smart light perception, a new eye protection mode, and a smart hearing protection mode. Unlike other operating systems that only offer dimness options, the global night mode provides a system-wide experience.

About Meizu

Established in 2003 with more than 1,000 employees and 600 retail stores and headquartered in Zhuhai, China, Meizu designs and produces smartphones created to provide a simple, intuitive mobile experience.

Availability

Meizu 16th will be available globally in China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Oceania.

