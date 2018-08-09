117 Startups Selected For Plug and Play’s Fall 2018 Batches

– “We’re focused on startups creating disruptive technologies that can change markets and make incremental improvements for our corporate partners,” says George Damouny, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures. “We have selected pre-seed to pre-IPO companies working on solutions from operational efficiency and security automation to food safety and augmented reality. We hope to see these companies grow immensely over the next few months through our expansive corporate ecosystem.”

Throughout the next three months, the startups will be immersed in Plug and Play’s network. They will be invited to attend mentor sessions, exclusive networking events, and business development matchmaking. Each startup in the batch is also thoroughly reviewed for the possibility of investment. Plug and Play does not take equity for participating in the program but actively invests in a large number of companies every year.

These startups will graduate October 23rd-25th at Plug and Play’s Fall Summit. Tickets are limited for the public audience and press passes are available for media. Register today: bit.ly/fallsummit18

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

