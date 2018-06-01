Parents Forum Launches #StandUpForParents

– Global Day of Parents honors parents and recognizes their role in creating happy, nurturing families. Families, in turn, provide the foundation for strong communities. Parents Forum, a US-registered non-profit, provides opportunities for parent peer support through workshops, a program handbook and other educational materials and activities. As parents become more emotionally aware and make better parenting decisions, their immediate families benefit, as do the communities where they live and work.

Funds raised through #StandUpForParents will support marketing communications efforts and direct services to parents at each stage of their children’s development from pre-school through high school and beyond. Our communications efforts include outreach to community agencies, schools and businesses to encourage co-sponsorship or collaboration on Parents Forum workshops, as well as creation and printing of materials for workshops. Our direct services include hosting workshops in the community and training community coordinators. These may require renting space, providing refreshments, creating and sharing invitations, and developing and distributing press releases.

The more funds we collect and the sooner we collect them, the more quickly we can achieve our organization’s goals for the next 12 months: offering more workshops, training workshop facilitators, and more broadly distributing a more diverse array of beneficial materials.

Your gift, large or small, will mean the WORLD to us! It will show us and the parents we serve that you recognize how critical they are to creating and maintaining vibrant, productive and sustainable communities. Your gift will allow us to continue the important work in which we have invested our own resources of heart, mind and energy for many years. Times may have changed since Parents Forum’s founding, but the need for high functioning families will never diminish.

PLEASE JOIN US IN THIS OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW PARENTS EVERYWHERE HOW MUCH WE APPRECIATE THEM HOW DEEPLY WE RECOGNIZE THEIR VALUE TO OUR COMMUNITIES AND HOW COMMITTED WE ARE TO SUPPORTING THEM. https://www.gofundme.com/stand-up-for-parentsTHANK YOU.

CONTACT: Eve Sullivan / [email protected] / +1-617-864-3802 (Boston, Mass.)

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698185/Parents_Forum___Logo.jpg

