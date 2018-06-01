Crystal Group Demonstrates Proven Autonomous Driving System in Michigan and Germany June 5 – 7

– Autonomous Vehicle Technology World Expo Stuttgart, Germany, booth #AV5015

HIAWATHA, Iowa, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Crystal Group Inc., a leading designer/manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, brings its field-tested and customer-proven autonomous driving computers to two simultaneous exhibitions: TU-Automotive Detroit in Novi, Michigan, and at Autonomous Vehicle Technology World at Messepiazza 1 in Messe Stuttgart, Germany, both from June 5 – 7.

Leading automotive manufacturers and top technology firms have partnered with Crystal Group to tap the company’s expertise in developing rugged and reliable systems deployed in US and allied defense programs including industrial and commercial applications worldwide. IntelR and global OEM’s have chosen Crystal Group solutions for their autonomous vehicles (AV) and automated driving systems (ADS). To date, Crystal Group has successfully passed numerous in-vehicle crash safety tests.

“Self-driving vehicles require rugged computer platforms that can fuse tremendous amounts of sensor data and proper driving response, all while operating in extreme environments of vibration, temperature, humidity, and shock,” said Jim Shaw Crystal Group’s executive vice president of engineering. “Our RACE0161 Autonomous Driving Computer, designed for autonomous automotive requirements, allows developers to reduce time to market and more importantly, improve vehicle and passenger safety.”

Simultaneously at Autonomous Vehicle Technology World and TU-Automotive Detroit, Crystal Group will be exhibiting its latest servers, embedded computers, and network switches technology for autonomous system applications including:

The Crystal Group RACE™ line is engineered to accelerate deployment of AV and ADS projects. Crystal Group’s RACE0161 solution provides the horsepower autonomous systems need, combining robust I/O, multiple GPU capacity, dual IntelR XeonR Scalable Processors, sophisticated thermal management, and other high-quality components stabilized in a rugged enclosure.

About Crystal Group Inc.An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company’s Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

