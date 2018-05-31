Suntech signs a framework agreement with Voltalia for the supply of solar panels

– Voltalia will take advantage of this agreement to buy the solar panels to equip its first solar project in Africa, the 32 MW R? Solar project in Egypt.

Suntech is a global leader in solar panel manufacturing. Founded in 2001, the Chinese company is present in over 80 countries.

“We are glad to benefit from high-quality products at a competitive price within this large-volume framework agreement. They will benefit to both Voltalia and its clients”, says Se’bastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

“Over the past few years, we have established a strong relationship with Voltalia, a fast-growing international player in renewable energy. With this agreement, we are looking forward to working with Voltalia on future solar projects”, says He Shuangquan, president of Suntech.

