Rotary Microtome Solutions Provide Pathology Labs High Quality Sectioning and Enhanced User Safety

– “We are very excited to introduce the next generation of clinical microtomes based on our 145 years of experience in microtomy,” stated Peter Reimer, Vice President Core Histology, Leica Biosystems. “Through listening to our customers, we have developed a family of microtomes that will help provide consistent quality and enhanced efficiency, while maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for the user,” said Reimer.

Head of Laboratory, Mengia Berthold and Deputy Head of Laboratory, Karin Portmann, Pathology Laenggasse stated, “After using the HistoCore MULTICUT and AUTOCUT, we noticed the stability of the instruments and high quality sectioning. The new coarse feed wheels allows us to trim our blocks faster, and the antistatic waste tray makes cleaning quick and easy. Our lab techs immediately noticed the new product design and the larger surface top for storing tools and consumables.”

The HistoCore Rotary Microtomes deliver improved comfort through ergonomic positioning and adapting the coarse feed wheel to the user’s preference, helping reduce fatigue while trimming. In addition, the unique force balance system reduces the risk of injury from an unbalanced object head.

For increased flexibility, users can produce high quality paraffin sections for H&E, IHC and molecular techniques. Additionally, a 2-in-1 blade holder provides the flexibility to use both high and low profile blades.

An optional antistatic waste tray increases efficiency by shortening cleaning time from minutes to seconds and reduces contamination to the user/environment by effectively collecting and containing waste. Also, a specimen cooling option allows for the block temperature to stay colder longer using the electrically cooled RM CoolClamp for standard cassettes.

The HistoCore Rotary Microtomes offer rapid specimen exchange with fast homing and programmable memo position (MULTICUT and AUTOCUT) and an electronic brake for safe blade and specimen handling (AUTOCUT).

About Leica BiosystemsLeica Biosystems (LeicaBiosystems.com) is a global leader in workflow solutions and automation, integrating each step in the workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. Our mission of “Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives” is at the heart of our corporate culture. Our easy-to-use and consistently reliable offerings help improve workflow efficiency and diagnostic confidence.

