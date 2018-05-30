StreamWIDE Becomes Swisscom’s Supplier of a Voicemail Platform

– In April 2016, StreamWIDE was selected to supply a Voicemail Platform including Visual Voicemail and Fax over IP to Swisscom, the incumbent and largest telecom provider in Switzerland, and at the end of 2017 has officially fully migrated all 9 million Swisscom voicemail boxes over to the new platform. The project was meticulously executed by StreamWIDE’s team of experts with the professional support from the Swisscom teams.

StreamWIDE specialises in carrier grade value-added services and mobile business process solutions for enterprise and operators, delivering on premise or cloud-based end-to-end next generation mobile value-added services. The Paris-based firm has six subsidiaries globally, more than 130 million end users on the StreamWIDE platforms and deployments in more than 70 countries.

The newly deployed platform offers Swisscom business and residential customers, both wireline and wireless, a state-of-the-art voicemail solution which is a fully virtual NFV platform on OpenStack. Swisscom’s sustainable growth needs, as well as their cloud preference, made OpenStack a requirement for this project rather than an option. StreamWIDE’s modular architecture and excellent horizontal scaling capabilities allowed a simpler and quicker deployment in a cloud compared to a conventional setup.

In collaboration with the Swisscom Team, StreamWIDE also enhanced and implemented Fax Over IP as part of the voicemail platform. The migration of different profiles and complex configuration from the legacy platform was handled seamlessly and without customer impact thanks to the newly developed migration tools. These tools ensured minimal impact on the provisioning systems and allowed a smooth online migration on a per subscriber basis including all settings, messages, and greetings. A portion of the solution also includes the implementation of the Visual Voicemail platform for both iOS and Android operating systems.

StreamWIDE is a leading communications systems provider for Telecom operators, Governments, and Enterprises with worldwide reach. With 15+ years of experience in developing new generation solutions, StreamWIDE has a rich product portfolio including Secure Mobile Communication and Digitalization solutions. StreamWIDE also produces the Team on the Run and Team on Mission platforms for business and public safety process communications and team management. StreamWIDE is listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange: ALSTW. To learn more, please visit http://www.streamwide.com and contact [email protected]

Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecoms company that develops, produces, and markets network infrastructures and related services for the telecommunications, information technology, broadcasting, media and entertainment industry. Swisscom operates in Switzerland and Italy only, with one of its leading IT companies headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. International activities are concentrated mainly in Italy, where its subsidiary Fastweb is one of the biggest broadband providers. More than 20,000 employees generated sales of CHF 8.6 billion to the end of the 3rd Quarter 2017. Swisscom is one of the most sustainable companies in Switzerland and Europe.

