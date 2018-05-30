BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 3 Cents From the Prior Quarter, Up 7 Per Cent From the Prior Year

– Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 (“Q3 2018 Dividend”), a 3 cent increase from the previous quarter and up 7 per cent from a year ago.

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 28, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2018. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on August 27, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2018.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank’s Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the “Plan”). For the Q3 2018 Dividend declared today and subsequently until further notice, common shares under the Plan will be purchased on the open market.

For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on August 3, 2018. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

(1) The Class B Preferred Shares Series 36 was issued by way of private placement and is not listed on any stock exchanges.

