NKN (New kind of Network) Officially Global Listed on Gate.io

Gate.io is a leading digital asset exchange operated by Gate Technology Inc. Gate.io is dedicated to security and customer experience, offering customers not only a secure, simple and fair bitcoin exchange but also promising to safeguard customer’s asset and trading information.

About NKN:

NKN is the new kind of network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by blockchain for an open, decentralized, and shared Internet. We motivate users to share network connections, service providers to utilize unused bandwidth, and developers access to global peer to peer networking stack.

NKN’s goal is to revamp the $1.4 trillion communication business, where we face many challenges today such as inefficient resource utilization, lack of net neutrality, and centralized network control. By blockchainizing the network layer, NKN is providing the missing third pillar of internet infrastructure just as Ethereum has done for compute and ipfs for storage. Our core technical innovations are dynamic routing, Proof of Relay, highly scalable consensus, and token reward mechanism.

NKN is founded by Yanbo Li, former co-founder of Onchain and advised by Dr. Whitfield Diffie, the father of modern public key cryptography and 2015 Turing Award winner. NKN core team members come from Google, Qualcomm, Nokia, Amazon, and Baidu.

