Helaba Achieves Stable First-quarter Profit in 2018

– Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen generated a consolidated profit before tax of EUR 79 million in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a rise of EUR 4 million compared to the profit for the comparable period in 2017 of EUR 75 million. After allowing for tax, the consolidated net profit for the quarter amounted to EUR 52 million (previous year: EUR 47 million). This means that, overall, Helaba enjoyed a satisfactory first quarter.

“Conditions remained difficult in the first quarter of the year, which was reflected in modest growth in new business volume as well as declining net interest income. However, there are already indications that business will pick up in the second quarter. Against this backdrop, we are most definitely satisfied with our first-quarter results. The figures back up our forecast for 2018, whereby we anticipate a stable performance for the year as a whole,” commented Herbert Hans Gruntker, the Chairman of Helaba’s Board of Managing Directors.

Notice to editorial teams:

Your will find our Investor Relations Presentation as a download at: http://investorrelations.helaba.de

Full press release is available at https://www.presseportal.de/nr/55060?langid=2

Data protection:

If you no longer wish to use our press service in the future, please let us know by sending an email to [email protected]. You will find information on data protection and on cancellation notices in our data protection declaration at http://dsgvo.helaba.de

Press and Communication MAIN TOWER ? Neue Mainzer Strasse 52-58 60311 Frankfurt am Main ? http://www.helaba.deTel.: +49(0)69 / 9132 – 2192Mike Peter Schweitzer E-Mail: [email protected]Ursula-Brita Kruck E-Mail: [email protected]

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)