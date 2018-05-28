GM Recognizes Henniges Automotive for Performance, Quality and Innovation

– GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries, including Henniges, who have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992, and marked the first time Henniges has received the award.

“This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow.”

GM’s Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a top supplier by General Motors,” said Larry Williams, president of Henniges Automotive. “Meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations is a top priority at Henniges, and one that as a team we whole-heartedly embrace. Receiving this prestigious award from a loyal customer like GM is reflective of the hard work and dedication of our global 1Henniges team and validates that together we’re achieving our goals and delivering the highest quality sealing and anti-vibration systems to the industry.”

About Henniges AutomotiveHenniges provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods. The company also supplies the automotive market with anti-vibration components and encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major Automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The company has 8,200 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hennigesautomotive.com/.

About General Motors Co. General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world’s largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

