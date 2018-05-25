Honor 10 Global Theme Design Contest Officially Commences Today

– This year’s Global Theme Design Contest will name recipients for the Honor Masters Award, Honor Outstanding Award, Honor Brilliance Award, and seven other major awards as part of a conferral system that will include a total of 133 recipients who will collectively take home winnings of 100,000 USD. An impressive panel of judges has been appointed including Alex Schady (the Programme Leader of Fine Art Programme Central Saint Martins), Xiao Yong (professor Academy of Art Design Central Academy of Fine Arts), Liang Jun (Chief User Experience Design Director UCD center), Alexandre Plicque Gurlitt (Design Director of Global Aesthetics Research Center in Paris, France), other influential leaders in the design field, and Honor president George Zhao. For details, please visit the official website of Honor.

This contest will also cooperate with the Huawei Developer’s Hi-Star Program to provide outstanding theme designers with access to Huawei’s official marketing channels, including promotion on the Huawei Themes app, and will also award each month’s best work with additional resources for promotion. It is hoped that the benefits this contest delivers will help each designer achieve his or her dreams.

From May 25th to June 25th, during the preliminary round of the competition, designers only need to submit their creative sketches and design drafts. The animation reference video and image chart are optional submissions at this point in the contest. Please note that designers who register before June 15th are eligible to participate in a Huawei Theme Developer Tools training session, which will introduce some beneficial knowledge of theme design techniques and skills. For more information on the competition details, please log in to the Honor official website.

In 2017, Themes attracted more than 368 million downloads, increasing theme developers’ average income by 135% and pushing the number of developers who made a profit by 90%. Providing users with rich thematic experiences also creates opportunities for participating designers to find career advancement paths in the smartphone industry. By attracting designers from across the globe to apply their ingenuity and energy to the creation of new user interface aesthetics, the contest exerts a strong influence on future mobile Internet design trends.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696439/%E5%8F%91%E7%A8%BF%E5%9B%BE.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)