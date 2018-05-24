Tongji University, Timeasset Financial establish first Robo-Advisor Lab in China

– Creating an industry standard and technology evaluation system for dynamic monitoring

Robo-advisors, a new financial service that has arisen over the past two years, are focused on intelligent investment decision making and asset allocation. With a service that promotes investment by simplifying the process, retail investors that are often ignored by the traditional financial system are given the opportunity to access personalized asset allocation services. As a result, robo-advisors offer a promising “long-tail market”.

Robo-advisors have gained increasing popularity in the Chinese financial industry since the beginning of 2018 and are on track to become the mainstream platform through which Chinese financial institutions provide personalized financial services. However, wide implementation of robo-advisors, which are still at an early stage of development in China, faces several practical roadblocks. The establishment of the Tongji University Robo-Advisor Lab is expected to play an important role in standardizing market behaviors and expanding the service offering portfolio, while helping to promote the latest cutting-edge developments that have taken place in the world of fintech.

Based on CASTM’s research and academic support as well as Timeasset Financial’s technological achievements, the Robo-Advisor Lab will create an industry standard and technology evaluation system as well as a dynamic monitoring system.

As a third-party think tank platform, the Robo-Advisor Lab will periodically publish robo-advisor industry whitepapers and reports after completing the evaluation and dynamic monitoring of industry developments and robo-advisor technology service providers. The Lab also provides complete solutions and system integration services to customized robo-advisor systems of financial institutions, in addition to robo-advisor-related career and technology training.

Bringing together top industry experts to build a premier think tank platform

The Robo-Advisor Lab brings together a number of leading industry experts, among them, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the German Academy of Engineering Science and the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Science, Tongji University vice chancellor and State Council Expert for Special Allowance Wu Zhiqiang who has been appointed as general advisor to the Lab; CASTM executive associate dean, Germany-based Bosch chair professor and State Council Expert for Special Allowance professor Huo Jiazhen who serves as director of the Lab; and Timeasset Financial chairman Li Yangang who serves as deputy director. Mr. Li is not only the founder of the first artificial intelligence (AI)-based investment decision making system in China, but also the first Chinese investment director to introduce the quantitative investment concept and approach into the market. He has also been named by the China Securities Journal as “the Leader in the Chinese Quantitative Investment Sector.”

“The Lab will be committed to collaborations with industry players, universities and research organizations in the robo-advisor domain,” said professor Huo at the opening ceremony. “The Lab’s expert committee will include senior scientific researchers, experts, scholars and executives from the government, universities, financial institutions and tech companies as well as top-level tech professionals from the Chinese robo-advisor sector, with the mission of creating a premier think tank platform in the sector.”

The School of Economics and Management, Tongji University has received a number of authoritative certifications, including AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and CAMEA. With a financial team focused on AI-based investment technologies and application technology development in the fintech sector, Timeasset Financial has become the premier Chinese fintech company that provides AI-based investment decision making systems and robo-advisor service solutions. This collaboration between Timeasset Financial and Tongji University is expected to create a new development model for the Chinese robo-advisor sector.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695563/Tongji.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)