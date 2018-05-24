Spinnaker Support Named to CIOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018

– CIOReview, a technology magazine, offers a ground-breaking platform to help organizations be more responsive to change and to allow decision makers to share their insights. It provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative solutions. The CIOReview editorial research team has analyzed over 1,800 SAP partners and solution providers and shortlisted the solutions that aid enterprises to drive ROI and save money.

“Our customers often align their innovation plans with SAP’s long-term product vision, but they understand that the vendor’s vision does not necessarily align with their immediate plans and business needs,” stated Shawn du Plessis, Vice President, SAP Global Support Services at Spinnaker Support. “Spinnaker Support empowers our SAP customers by enabling them to continue the path of SAP’s vision: to save significant amounts of money on SAP support to accelerate innovation, and smoothly reuniting with SAP’s support model at a time that is right for them.”

Spinnaker Support has been recognized as a top 20 SAP solution provider due to their:

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual maintenance fees, and can remain on their current software releases indefinitely. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilizing the incremental services we provide, which include application managed services, technology managed services, and consulting. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of services. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while helping them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support’s award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, HANA Database, select next generation SAP solutions, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info: http://www.cioreview.com/

Contact: Michelle Wilkinson, [email protected], (720) 457-5442

