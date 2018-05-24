Leading Expert And Rector Of Oslo And Akershus University College Of Applied Sciences, Curt Rice, Is Set To Discuss The Science Of Unco

– Rice is having the academic world rethink topics such as leadership development and gender balance as a tool to enhance and increase quality and performance as it applies to scientific results and research-based education. He leads Norway’s Committee for Gender Balance and Diversity in Research and is heavily involved in many other leading organizations.

In a riveting post, Rice stated, “Gender equality has not yet been achieved in the workplaces of the western world. Research institutions have a special responsibility to contribute to progress. Knowledge gives insight as we identify the challenges that remain; our job is to deliver that knowledge. How will we know that gender equality has been achieved? One hallmark of true gender equality is that the sex of an employee does not affect processes such as hiring, evaluation, setting salaries, and other processes in the workplace.”

ISMRM president Daniel K. Sodickson, M.D., Ph.D., says, “It is one of our Society’s core values to connect diverse constituencies — for example, clinicians and basic scientists from countries around the world — and at this we truly excel. Nevertheless, we still have a long way to go in leveraging, and reflecting, the true diversity of our membership. To cite just one concrete example: of the 80 Gold Medals the ISMRM has conferred, only 4 have gone to women, though we know that women have played an essential role in the ongoing development of our field. For our inaugural President’s Lecture at our Annual Meeting this year in Paris, we have sought out a true international leader to present to our evidence-based community with some of the emerging evidence about diversity, inclusion, and unconscious bias in scientific communities like ours. Curt Rice is just such a leader. The president of Oslo Metropolitan University and head of Norway’s Committee on Gender Balance and Diversity in Research, Curt was recently invited by the Nobel Foundation to address the members of all the Nobel Committees regarding the challenges they face in moving towards better gender balance in the awarding of the Nobel Prizes. In a year marked by long-overdue upheavals in the global conversation about gender and diversity, we hope that attendees of our meeting will take full advantage of this opportunity to look inward, and forward, together.”

The joint ISMRM-ESMRMB annual meeting with be held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France. The meeting opens 16 June and will welcome over 6,000 attendees specializing in the field of magnetic resonance. If you are interested in attending, register today. You don’t want to miss this informative meeting in this dream location.

