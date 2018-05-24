IT Analyst Gartner Recognizes Pimcore as “Cool Vendor”

– Pimcore, the leader in open-source data solutions and customer experience management, has been named to Gartner’s prestigious, “Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce” 2018 report.

Pimcore is one of five companies in the digital commerce space, bestowed the “Cool Vendor” moniker, known for recognizing firms treading a uniquely innovative path.

Pimcore is primarily featured due to its exceptional ability to deploy open-source ecosystems that can consolidate digital assets and product information, provide customer experience management, in addition to commerce capabilities.

The report details how Pimcore is a one-of-a-kind vendor, that arms companies with features uncommon in commerce platforms. Its dependable technology architecture enables firms to leverage its capabilities, attain a measurable advantage over their competitors and provide the user experience customers desire.

Citing examples of trailblazers such as Amazon and Netflix that have relied on open-source technology to excel in customer experience, the report also touched upon the infinite possibilities of innovation open source presents.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pimcore

Pimcore is a software vendor for free and open-source customer experience management, digital asset management, product information management, multi-channel publishing and e-commerce software. The company is based in Salzburg, Austria, with offices in Houston, USA and New Delhi, India. http://www.pimcore.com

Contact:Dietmar Rietsch +43-662-876606-230[email protected]

