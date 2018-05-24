International Pop Star Dua Lipa Joins Forces with /Nyden

– LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — /Nyden announce that their latest Co-Creator is the captivating and chart-topping British singer/songwriter Dua Lipa, who will be bringing to her fans around the world four capsule collections. The collection and campaign will consist of a wide range of models and sizes.

“Dua is one of the most renowned pop artists in the world today. Her strong and fierce attitude, not to mention distinctive style, make her a perfect fit for the /Nyden tribe and philosophy,” said Stina Force, Creative Director of /Nyden. “Dua’s inspiring outlook and style is why we have chosen to work with her and co-create multiple collections.”

“My first love is music, but fashion also plays an important role in my life because I believe it’s so vital to self-expression. I look for clothes that reflect strength and fearlessness, but also match up to today’s fast pace. So I’m excited to be co-creating with /Nyden on my designs – it’s going to be a collection that’s completely suited to me, both onstage and off, and for my fans,” said Dua Lipa.

/Nyden calls upon carefully chosen creatives who not only exhibit integrity and have a strong sense of self, but also massive talent, to serve as co-creators in the design of capsule collections. In addition to Dua Lipa, footballer Je’rome Boateng, singer/songwriter Justine Skye, tattoo artist Dr. Woo and actress Noomi Rapace have their tribes ready and waiting, with even more announcements to come in the upcoming weeks.

About /Nyden

/Nyden is not a traditional fashion brand. It’s a platform with a soul, co-creating with talented tastemakers who also value integrity. There are no collections, no seasons – just a stream of relevant drops and events. Putting Co-Creators at the center of the design process, sharing their stories and helping their artistry make an impact, /Nyden believes in empowering creativity to redefine the future. To learn more, visit Nyden.com.

