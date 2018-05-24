DERMALOG: World leader in Facial Recognition

– The biometrics manufacturer DERMALOG has developed the world’s fastest facial recognition. It matches one billion faces per second. The SGS-TUV Saar has now certified the system’s outstanding speed

Ever since smartphone companies offer facial recognition as a PIN alternative, it has been present in everyday life. In other areas such as access control the biometric method has been used for many years, and the field of application is expanding continuously. At the same time, the demands on facial recognition systems are increasing. For example, large amounts of data must be processed in the shortest possible time. DERMALOG’s facial recognition sets new standards. It can compare up to one billion faces per second – a world record. For matching all 511 million citizens of the European Union, the system would need just a split second.

The TUV experts had already certified a speed record for the company’s fingerprint recognition. The DERMALOG system can compare up to 3.5 billion fingers per second. “These outstanding achievements are the result of decades of research and make us the innovation leader in the most important fields of biometric identification,” says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull. “The fact that multiple biometric features can be compared in record time also proves our leading role in multimodal biometrics, which is becoming increasingly important.”

Multimodal biometric systems allow the simultaneous matching of several biometric features such as fingerprints, faces and eyes. This makes them much more accurate than solutions that only check a single feature. DERMALOG’s Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) combines multimodal biometrics and high-speed recognition in one solution.

