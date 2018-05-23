Baltic Yachts: Pink Gin Sailing Yacht of the Year at World Superyacht Awards

– The Baltic 175 Pink Gin, the world’s largest carbon fibre sloop, has been voted the Sailing Yacht of the Year at the prestigious World Superyacht Awards 2018. She also won the Sailing Yachts 50m and Above category making it a glittering achievement for the silver-hulled sloop.

The awards were made at a gala event at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence last weekend and marked the fifth year in succession in which a Baltic Yachts-built vessel has won a WSA award. Pink Gin follows in the wake of multi-award winning Baltic Yachts Inukshuk, WinWin, Nikata and My Song.

The 53.9m, 235-ton Pink Gin beat five of the world’s finest sailing yachts to take the overall award and in her class she was given the award ahead of the 58m Ngoni and the 58.6m Seven.

The Awards panel commented: “Pink Gin’s hull and rig are a triumph of structural engineering in that her fore and aft deflection is a mere 76mm, despite a 300-tonne rig loading.

“The two large hull openings – a guests’ boarding platform to port and a balcony in the master cabin forward – further add to the complexity of this engineering.”

Since Pink Gin’s launch in Jakobstad, Finland in June 2017, she has crossed the Atlantic twice, visited South America, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean and is now planning a passage through the Baltic.

The yacht’s owner, Professor Hans Georg Nader, a longstanding client of Baltic Yachts, said: “Pink Gin has already cruised more than 25,000 nautical miles in the 10 months since her launch reflecting the success of a highly complex design and build project – I really love this beautiful sailing yacht.”

“The World Superyacht Awards not only provide the opportunity to recognise the very best in superyachting, but also contribute to the effort to improve, innovate and sharpen the leading edge of superyacht design in all its spheres.

“Only by breaking new boundaries will superyachting continue to thrive to meet the demands of owners looking for new ideas, better and safer ways of operating yachts and, above all, creating the very best bespoke product possible.”

The significant engineering challenges presented by Pink Gin’s hull openings were met by Baltic’s in-house experts, specialist structural engineers Gurit and the yacht’s naval architects judel/vrolijk & co. Rolf Vrolijk said of Pink Gin’s achievement: “We are very proud of that we were part of the team that created this masterpiece. Pink Gin represents everything that makes it an award-winning superyacht.”

Baltic 175 Pink Gin’s highly individual interior, featuring unusual finishes and stunning works by Cuban artists, is by UK-based Design Unlimited who worked closely with the owner on this and previous yachts. Mark Tucker of Design Unlimited commented: “We are delighted that Pink Gin has been judged Sailing Yacht of the Year. It is a tremendous accolade and is a deserved reflection of the great team that designed and built her.”

Baltic Yachts CEO Henry Hawkins added: “This is the icing on the cake for one of the most significant yachts ever launched by us and recognition of the remarkable skills the Baltic Yachts Family possesses. Baltic 175 Pink Gin is unique and wherever she travels in the world she will turn heads.”

Baltic 175 Pink Gin is a prime example of what can be achieved by Baltic Yachts using advanced composites and highly-refined engineering solutions. This is the first carbon fibre sailing yacht of this size in the world to feature openings in her topsides, one forming a balcony in the owner’s suite, the other providing a waterline-level entrance to the yacht’s main lobby on the port side.

Key features of Pink Gin include:

