James Rodriguez to Launch Cryptocurrency with SelfSell

– In the announcement made by the Colombian, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star, the “JR10 Token”, which is named after him, will be available for pre-purchase via the SelfSell App on 27 May, making him the first international football player on active duty to break into the blockchain world through his own cryptocurrency asset.

The announcement comes as Rodriguez prepares for the 2018 World Cup, and bids to repeat the goal scoring success of four years ago. James attributes the growth in his professional football career to his supporters. In return, he has co-created the “JR10 Token” with SelfSell as a gift to his fans, aiming to create a closer fan community and more possibilities for him to interact with supporters.

SelfSell founder Mr. Li Yuan, believes that in the blockchain ecosystem, which he describes as a sharing-enabling community, everyone can be both the creator and beneficiary of value.

Li also says that through launching the cryptocurrency, the football star will be more involved in a wide range of activities conducive to his brand value promotion, including interacting with his fans, and that the currency can also be used in a variety of scenarios to benefit sponsors, media, football clubs and other relevant stakeholders, and become a new engine to grow the global football market.

