EMACOM and EllaLink Sign an Agreement to Connect Madeira to Mainland Portugal With a Dedicated Fibre Pair on the EllaLink Submarine Cab

– EMACOM and EllaLink are pleased to announce the signature of a contract committing to connect the islands of Madeira with a dedicated fibre pair on the EllaLink Submarine cable system.

Directly linking Data Centres in Madrid, Lisbon and Fortaleza, and with direct access to system aggregation points such as Sao Paulo and Marseille the EllaLink system will provide an unrivalled platform for high-capacity services between Europe and South America, as well as to the archipelago of Madeira along the route. The system, which will be ready for service in 2020, will support the expanding need for secure, low latency connectivity across a broad range of customers in the major financial and population centres of Europe and South America.

With this new connectivity to Funchal, the islands of Madeira will enjoy the benefits of improved diversity and resilience within their telecoms connectivity as well as access to telecoms capacity that should satisfy the islands’ needs for the next 25 years.

Rui Faria Rebelo, President of the board of EMM, says: “We welcome this opportunity for additional fibre connectivity to our islands and believe this new infrastructure will allow us to expand and improve the business-friendly environment that Madeira offers.”

Alfonso Gajate, Chairman and founder of EllaLink, stated, “We are proud topartner with EMACOM asan EllaLink anchor customer in the project. We believe that this new system will significantly contribute to Madeira’s social and economic development as well as to growth in business, research, trade and investments in every location along its route.”

About EMACOM

The company EMACOM – Telecomunicac?es da Madeira, Unipessoal, Lda., Incorporated in August 1998, is wholly owned by the Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira, SA.

EMACOM’s main objective is to provide fiber optic services as a neutral operator in the Autonomous Region of Madeira – Portugal, and to promote with international connectivity, the development of IT business opportunities in this region.

http://www.eem.pt

About EllaLink

EllaLink is a new submarine cable connecting Brazil and Europe and it will link the major hubs of Sao Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon and Madrid. The system is being built by Alcatel Submarine Networks and will be one of the new generation coherent submarine cables, offering 72 terabits of capacity over 4 fibre pairs. EllaLink has secured the landing sites in Santos (Brazil), Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal), and is scheduled to be ready for service in 2020.

http://www.eulalink.com/

Contact: [email protected], +34-918-333-380

