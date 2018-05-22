David Pavlik From SpaceX to Join Kiwi.com as CIO

– Kiwi.com, one of the world’s leading online travel agencies, announces today that it has appointed David Pavlik as its new Chief Information Officer.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694162/Kiwi_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694163/David_Pavlik_CIO_Kiwi.jpg )

David joins Kiwi.com from SpaceX, where he was the only Czech employee at the private sector American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company headquartered in Hawthorne, California. At SpaceX, David supported the company’s aim to revolutionize space technology in his role as Software Automation Program Manager.

David also brings extensive experience from some of the world’s top tech companies, where he has worked in a variety of positions, ranging from Service Delivery Lead at Microsoft to Engineering Manager at Netflix.

In his new position at Kiwi.com, which will begin from July 2018, David will be responsible for determining the IT strategy and systems that will be required to support the company’s unique objectives and goals, as it continues to bring its superior and proprietarytechnology and customer service to innovative travel products. David will be involved in improving the efficiency of internal processes and tools in order to guarantee effective communication, maximize productivity and keep the organization running efficiently and at the optimum level. He will work closely with the Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data & Automation Officer to align company systems, tools and processes to the product roadmap.

Oliver Dlouh?, founder and CEO of Kiwi.comsaid:”We are very excited to welcome such a well-known figure in the Czech and Slovak engineering community as David. Kiwi.com will gain massively from David’s experience at such premier companies as Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft as we strive to match the achievements of those world-beating companies. The fact that David has chosen to relocate with his family back to the Czech Republic after 10 years in the US speaks volumes about how he sees the potential of Kiwi.com and what we are trying to achieve.

David Pavlik said: “I’m delighted to be joining such an innovative Czech business and particularly at this key stage in the company’s history, after 6 years of double and triple digit expansion. I’m super impressed with all the team members I’ve met so far, the quality of product and the level of innovation the team have applied to their technological and other solutions. Oliver Dlouh? has driven the company through exponential growth and I look forward to assisting in accelerating that trajectory.”

David graduated from Masaryk University in Brno (Advanced Informatics) and Nottingham Trent University (Management Studies) and is passionate about scaling companies by focusing on automation and technology. David worked on some of the most innovative concepts such as Chaos Engineering at Netflix. He loves to spend his free time with his family of five, cooking and travelling.

For how Kiwi.com works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLuWWR_FNpw

Kiwi.com was set up by Oliver Dlouhy in 2012 in order to provide great value flight itineraries and combinations, with sites serving global customers with 24/7 support. The company sees over 50 million flight searches daily and employs over 1900 people.

