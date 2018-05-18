Islas Canarias Explore Childhood Memories in New Film ‘The Big Adventure Together’

– A moving social experience that invites us to reflect on the importance of childhood memories

“It’s important to spend more time with people you really love,” says one former pupil in the documentary, which reflects on the importance of unforgettable family moments.

As Oscar Wilde said, “Memory […] is the diary we all carry about with us.” To raise awareness about the importance of our first experiences and sensations in life, Canary Islands released a moving documentary that invites us to reflect on our childhood memories, with the slogan: “The first thing you learn is the last thing you forget .”

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693539/Islas_Canarias_Logo.jpg )

This curious “experiment on memory” involved inviting 5 former pupils to come back to Edge Grove School (Hertfordshire, Great Britain) 60 years on and relive their memories. In this setting that brought them back to their past, they were asked two questions: “If you could travel back in time, what would you tell your childhood you?” and “What is your best childhood memory?”

The participants’ responses encourage us to reflect on the importance of “spending more time with the people that we really love” and of making the most of that time because, as one of them tells us, “it is the most precious thing we have.”

Through this moving action, Canary Islands would like to transmit the importance of experiencing unforgettable moments and adventures with our family, as those good times-such as our childhood holidays-become memories that will last our whole life.

The action is explained in full at greatmemoriesforlife.com and you can see a video of the reunion at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5lKFwzXLg0

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)