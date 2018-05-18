CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager

– Reporting to Stuart Middleton, CEO Continental Europe, Delphine will be responsible for driving profitable growth and developing CNA Hardy’s market presence and capabilities across France.

Delphine has spent thirteen years at CNA Hardy where she has held a number of senior positions focused on building out the company’s Continental European Specialty Portfolio. Most recently, Delphine was European Head of Specialty Business, responsible for a team of 30 individuals across 9 territories.

Stuart Middleton, CEO Continental Europe, said: “I am delighted that Delphine has accepted the role of Country Manager, France. With strong broker relationships and a deep understanding of our European business – based on her track record and experience as a broker and underwriter across both Lloyd’s and company markets – I am confident that she will lead our operations in France to further success through renewed customer focus and an enhanced distribution strategy.

“Delphine’s appointment truly demonstrates our commitment to attracting, retaining and developing top talent to ensure we continue to build scale and relevance across our chosen sectors.”

It is expected that Delphine will take up her new position 1st July.

About CNA Hardy CNA Hardy, acting through Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited and CNA Insurance Company Limited, independent wholly-owned UK subsidiaries, are a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within both the Lloyd’s and company markets. For more information, please visit CNA Hardy at www.cnahardy.com.

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

