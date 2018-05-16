Spinnaker Support Appoints New Asia-Pacific Operations Executive

– SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Spinnaker Support, a leading and trusted provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support, today announced the appointment of Jae Sam (JS) Lee as Vice President of Asia-Pacific Support Operations. Based in Seoul, Mr. Lee will assume responsibility for regional expansion, service delivery, and customer satisfaction. Spinnaker Support currently supports 141 clients with headquarters or operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Lee most recently served as Vice President and Head of Maintenance Go-to-Market for SAP Korea, leading strategies designed to support customer operational excellence while driving their digital transformation and innovations. JS was responsible to protect and grow SAP support revenue.

Mr. Lee was the first employee of SAP Korea, where he established the legal entity in 1995. He took over the business in 2008 and since has contributed in establishing and growing Maintenance Go-to-Market businesses in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Prior to joining SAP, Mr. Lee served in senior level Finance and HR positions with Monsanto and Motorola.

“Digital transformation is inevitable and there’s no need for organizations to continue to overpay for on-premise support, whether they run SAP or Oracle,” said JS Lee. “I chose Spinnaker Support over other options because I believe they are best positioned to address current and future support demand in emerging Asia-Pacific markets.”

“We’ve enjoyed tremendous success in Korea over the past year. JS is the ideal choice to lead our Asia-Pacific operations through the next growth stage and to effectively communicate our unique value proposition to the progressive CIOs in the region,” stated Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support.

