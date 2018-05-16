NetSpeed Furthers Leadership in Industrial, Factory Automation and Safety-critical Flight Systems with IEC 61508 Certification

– Functional safety (FuSa) is increasingly important in industrial, factory automation and safety-critical flight systems with a focus on fail-operational SoC modes. IEC 61508 certification is regarded as the gold standard for electrical/electronic/programmable safety-related systems.

“The IEC 61508 standard is the cornerstone for developing safe solutions for industrial and other safety-critical markets,” said Wolfgang Ruf, head of Functional Safety Semiconductor at SGS-TUV Saar GmbH. “NetSpeed IP has undergone a rigorous process and has successfully demonstrated that its products meet the stringent requirements for certification.”

An off-shoot of IEC 61508, the ISO 26262 automotive functional safety standard has been widely adopted for the automotive segment. NetSpeed previously announced ISO 26262, ASIL D-Ready certification for its cache coherent interconnect solution. The company is one of the first IP suppliers to achieve compliance with both ISO 26262 and IEC 61508.

“At NetSpeed, we are committed to providing our customers with the most advanced solutions for safety-critical applications,” said Sundari Mitra, CEO of NetSpeed. “This certification validates our process, technology and commitment.”

About NetSpeed Systems NetSpeed is at the heart of next-gen system-on-chip (SoC) applications that are transforming the way we interact with each other and how we connect with the world. Whether you are a hardware architect looking for cache coherency solutions to realize your ideas into silicon or a SoC designer looking for a high performance and efficient interconnect or a safety manager looking for solutions to build resilient, fault-tolerant systems—NetSpeed has a solution for you. Learn about how NetSpeed is bringing the power of artificial intelligence to SoC design and architecture at www.netspeedsystems.com.

