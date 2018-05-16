GORE-SELECTR Membranes Support Sunrise Power’s Vehicle Fuel Cell Stack In More Than 5000 Hours of Reliable Operation

– Gore’s GORE-SELECTR Membranes, which facilitate a fuel cell’s electrochemical reaction between hydrogen fuel and oxygen, supported the Sunrise Power fuel cell stack’s ability to exceed 5000 hours of operation testing, while also achieving low-temperature start-up at -10 C and storage at -40 C.

“GORE-SELECTR Membranes’ superior durability provided us with the reliable technology to break through the 5000 hours barrier,” says Dr. Hou Zhongjun, CTO and Vice General Manager from Sunrise Power, “This was a key performance milestone in developing the HYMODR-300 stack for use in demanding vehicle applications.”

Gore uses a proprietary reinforced membrane technology based on ePTFE (expanded polytetrafluoroethylene). GORE-SELECTR Membranes are exceptionally thin, strong and power-dense, allowing them to support cost-effective fuel cell technology.

For more than 20 years, Gore has been a leading supplier of MEAs (membrane electrode assemblies) and PEM fuel cell technology. Today, GORE-SELECTR Membranes are considered the industry standard for challenging automotive applications and have been proven in energy-efficient vehicles from leading OEMs as well as in thousands of transportation, portable, and stationary applications worldwide.

For more information about Gore’s fuel cell components, visit gore.com/fuelcells

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 9,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues that exceed $3 billion. www.gore.com

Sunrise Power is the first professional joint-stock company in China dealing with developing fuel cell technologies and marketing fuel cell products. Sunrise Power Co., Ltd. specialize in developing PEM fuel cell technology for vehicle power and backup power, etc. We supply solutions of PEM fuel cell stack components, FC stacks, FC systems for our customers. http://en.fuelcell.com.cn/

