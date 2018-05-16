Fraport Traffic Figures – April 2018: Strong Growth Continues

– Frankfurt Airportreportscontinuous increase in passenger numbers and aircraft movements -Traffic also grows across Fraport’s international Group airports

FRA/gk-dh – In April 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.7 million passengers – an increase of 5.8 percent. Without strike and weather-related flight cancellations, passenger numbers at FRA would have risen by 7.2 percent. During the January-to-April period, FRA achieved accumulated growth of 8.7 percent. European traffic (up 10.8 percent) continued to be the driver of passenger growth in April. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) at FRA improved by 2.3 percent to 189,634 metric tons.

Aircraft movements climbed by 8.4 percent to 42,922 takeoffs and landings in April 2018. Again, European traffic was the primary growth driver (up 11.6 percent). Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 5.5 percent to some 2.6 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport’s international portfolio all showed positive performance. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia’s capital city served 157,837 passengers, representing an increase of 19.4 percent. Fraport’s two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported combined traffic growth of 2.8 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Overall traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged by 10.6 percent to over 1.3 million passengers. Specifically, high-traffic Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) rebounded strongly, with the airport serving 521,822 passengers in April 2018 (up 10.1 percent). In March 2018, SKG still reported declining passenger numbers due to the runway closure in connection with renovation works. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru posted 9.2 percent traffic growth to about 1.7 million passengers. At the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, passenger numbers soared by 59.2 percent to a total of 124,421 passengers. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey rose by 27.5 percent to around 1.9 million passengers. A total of 491,250 passengers used Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany, up 5.8 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic advance by 11.8 percent to some 1.3 million passengers. In China, Xi’an Airport (XIY) welcomed about 3.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 8.3 percent.

Fraport Group Airports[1] April 2018 Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements share Month DELTA Month DELTA Month DELTA Fully-consolidated airports (%) % % % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,743,754 5.8 186,563 2.1 42,922 8.4 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 157,837 19.4 973 10.7 3,145 18.2 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,074,496 2.8 6,784 47.2 10,663 2.6 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 437,047 1.9 3,592 21.1 3,992 1.5 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 637,449 3.3 3,192 94.3 6,671 3.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 1,333,803 10.6 667 71.7 12,155 6.8 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 876,595 12.3 511 95.0 7,553 9.1 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 113,244 38.3 12 n.a. 1,139 35.9 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 193,840 5.6 40 28.9 1,337 2.5 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 17,137 83.6 0 n.a. 207 24.0 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 9,909 -14.5 10 17.2 155 -12.9 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 4,562 -1.7 0 n.a. 123 6.0 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 521,822 10.1 448 >100.0 4,298 5.5 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 16,081 1.0 2 n.a. 294 18.5 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 457,208 7.6 156 23.3 4,602 3.3 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 46,124 30.1 8 27.0 512 15.1 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 1,869 8.4 0 n.a. 76 24.6 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 126,023 25.5 13 48.4 1,203 33.7 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 45,083 6.1 23 54.3 553 -1.4 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 27,613 10.4 32 1.4 320 -23.8 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 196,430 -4.5 57 32.5 1,660 -5.5 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 14,066 1.8 22 3.4 278 -10.9 LIM Lima Peru[2] 70.01 1,702,972 9.2 21,701 5.4 15,696 6.4 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 124,421 59.2 834 -19.9 1,163 36.0 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 47,252 >100.0 826 -20.0 472 71.0 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 77,169 32.7 8 -12.9 691 19.3 At equity consolidated airports[2] AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 1,856,709 27.5 n.a. n.a. 12,176 20.2 HAJ Hannover Germany 30.00 491,250 5.8 1,425 21.4 6,404 6.0 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,282,383 11.8 n.a. n.a. 12,544 8.8 XIY Xi’an China 24.50 3,679,316 8.3 21,792 5.3 27,091 3.7

Fraport Group Airports[1] Year to Date (YTD) 2018 Passengers Cargo* Movements YTD DELTA YTD DELTA YTD DELTA Fully-consolidated airports % % % FRA Frankfurt Germany 20,174,666 8.7 713,963 0.5 156,135 8.3 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 487,152 15.8 4,003 11.1 10,458 6.1 Fraport Brasil 4,621,664 4.3 25,875 47.6 43,636 1.6 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 1,998,883 2.5 13,725 24.0 17,136 0.5 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 2,622,781 5.6 12,150 88.1 26,500 2.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 3,107,141 2.5 2,374 -11.1 30,599 0.8 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 2,193,021 1.2 1,738 -18.4 20,211 1.7 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 183,477 38.1 44 >100.0 2,369 58.4 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 347,636 -13.2 132 -21.1 2,461 -18.3 EFL Kefalonia Greece 25,916 72.0 0 n.a. 470 19.6 KVA Kavala Greece 90,833 >100.0 19 -35.3 1,116 >100.0 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 5,642 9.7 0 n.a. 343 1.5 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 1,514,273 -3.0 1,540 -20.3 12,785 -5.4 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 25,244 2.2 3 n.a. 667 7.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 914,120 5.7 637 17.8 10,388 -0.9 JMK Mykonos Greece 67,778 -9.4 12 -14.1 897 -5.5 JSI Skiathos Greece 4,935 9.3 0 n.a. 212 25.4 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 240,517 19.4 46 10.6 2,256 20.0 KGS Kos Greece 84,929 11.5 72 -12.5 1,331 1.5 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 90,637 -0.4 133 3.8 1,260 -14.3 RHO Rhodes Greece 381,421 1.7 287 60.7 3,467 -3.4 SMI Samos Greece 43,903 3.9 87 -9.7 965 -13.5 LIM Lima Peru[2] 7,021,982 10.0 87,485 7.4 62,992 6.4 Fraport Twin Star 340,639 66.8 3,296 -27.5 3,482 31.1 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 84,862 61.8 3,270 -26.0 998 14.3 VAR Varna Bulgaria 255,777 68.6 26 -79.1 2,484 39.4 At equity consolidated airports[2] AYT Antalya Turkey 4,425,676 23.9 n.a. n.a. 29,850 15.3 HAJ Hannover Germany 1,553,979 7.6 6,639 2.2 22,036 1.6 LED St. Petersburg Russia 4,459,717 10.2 n.a. n.a. 45,656 7.7 XIY Xi’an China 14,131,790 6.8 86,317 10.3 104,854 3.2

Frankfurt Airport[3] April 2018 Month DELTA % YTD 2018 DELTA % Passengers 5,744,042 5.8 20,175,873 8.7 Cargo (freight & mail) 189,634 2.3 729,244 1.1 Aircraft movements 42,922 8.4 156,135 8.3 MTOW (in metric tons)[4] 2,627,846 5.5 9,723,389 6.0 PAX/PAX-flight[5] 142.8 -2.3 138.5 0.1 Seat load factor (%) 78.4 76.2 Punctuality rate (%) 74.4 73.3 Frankfurt Airport PAX share DELTA PAX share DELTA %[6] Regional Split Month %[6] YTD Continental 65.3 9.9 62.7 12.3 Germany 11.1 5.3 11.4 5.3 Europe (excl. GER) 54.2 10.8 51.3 14.0 Western Europe 45.3 10.2 42.9 13.6 Eastern Europe 8.9 14.0 8.5 15.9 Intercontinental 34.7 -1.1 37.3 3.2 Africa 4.4 3.9 4.7 10.9 Middle East 5.4 -0.7 6.0 3.0 North America 11.4 -1.3 11.3 2.7 Central & South Amer. 3.4 -3.2 4.1 -1.1 Far East 10.1 -2.6 11.2 2.6 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: [1] According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); [2] Preliminary figures; [3] Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements arr+dep); [4] Inbound traffic only; [5] Scheduled and charter traffic; [6] absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail.

