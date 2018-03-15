Ontario Teachers’ Appoints Regional Head for Asia-Pacific

– Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers’) today announced the appointment of Datuk Ben Chan to the position of Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, effective June 1.

Based in the Hong Kong office, Mr. Chan will lead the investment activities in the region for Ontario Teachers’.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ben to the Ontario Teachers’. I am sure that he will make an immediate contribution to our activities, given his long track record as an impactful investor and supportive collaborator with the investment partners that we work with in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jo Taylor, Senior Managing Director International at Ontario Teachers’. “Ben’s in-depth knowledge of the region will serve us well as we look to grow our investments in Asia-Pacific, and support our portfolio of international companies looking to expand their footprint and capabilities in that region.”

Mr. Chan joins from Khazanah Nasional Berhad, where he was Co-Head of Investments and led their investment activities in China. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales and has over 28 years of international investing experience in public and private equities, investment banking and accounting.

About Ontario Teachers’ Ontario Teachers’ is Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, with C$180.5 billion in net assets at June 30, 2017. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario’s 318,000 active and retired teachers. It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annualized rate of return of 10.1% since the plan’s founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers’ is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Ontario Teachers’ opened its Asia-Pacific regional office in Hong Kong in 2013, reflecting the global nature of the business and the growing importance of the region to the future of the fund. It also has an office in London which invests in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, which was opened in 2007. otpp.com

