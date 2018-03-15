Fully Revamped LUX* Grand Gaube has Re-opened in Mauritius

– LUX* Grand Gaube has re-opened this month already welcoming its first guests

The resort offers a spacious lobby, where the guests will be greeted by a staggering vista of a sparkling ocean and the photogenic Flat Island on the horizon. The suites feature delightful simple-yet-refined design style, and considered comfort, with inspired tropical touches. Kelly Hoppen has genuinely worked her magic, making guests feel at home while transported to an extraordinary world true to architect Jean-Francois Adam’s vision of contemporary yet timeless Indian Ocean living.

All rooms, suites and villas open to stunning seaviews and airy verandas, some with outdoor baths or sundecks edged by the resort’s private cove. Fitted with LUX* Sleeptight mattresses and highest quality refined Egyptian cotton linens, every room has been intended for extreme comfort and the best night’s sleep. Huge doors treat the living spaces to lots of natural light and the generous dressing space enhances the loft-style feel.

Six restaurants, seven bars – many of which are totally unique styles to Mauritius. Guests will be able to enjoy sunshine or starlight through the glazed ceilings of Palm Court Restaurant and feel the gentle lagoon breeze. Savour dishes cooked a’ la minute with seven live-cooking stations scattered throughout the foliage-filled dining room. Every table has a knock-out ocean view, with seating on cosy banquettes and at kitchen counters. The interactive open kitchen at the heart of Palm Court doesn’t make guests choose between favourite comfort-food classics or theatrical teppanyaki creations – it’s all there for the taking in one sitting. Sticking to healthy eating intentions is easy thanks to an award-winning team of chefs carefully sourcing the best nourishing ingredients. The selection includes help-yourself salads, just-made sushi, house-made kombucha elixirs and gourmet smoked fish and cured meats. Asian cuisine, such as zingy curries, tandoor-baked naan breads and Sichuan or Cantonese stir-fries, are made right there. There’s home-style Italian cooking too, including wood-fired pizzas, salt-crusted fish, crispy suckling pig and a rotisserie showcasing the juiciest cuts. Small groups can make suppers an extra special occasion by booking the Tastevin where the expert sommelier will delight all with the wisdom behind the wines. With the largest selection of prosecco and cider in the country, and a unique selection of six craft, local and imported beers on tap, the Palm Court Bar promises to be a place that has everyone feeling exactly how they hope to on holiday.

INTI, the first Argentinian-Peruvian restaurant in Mauritius throbs to Latin American music from late afternoon onwards – as dreamy for sundowners as after-dinner drinks. Atmospheric and inspired, a DJ soundtracks the Ceviche and Pisco Bar, for these seafood and cocktails specialities are expertly prepared to whet the guests’ appetite for dinner in the lagoon-side garden.

As a tribute to LUX*’s award-winning resort in Turkey, the Bodrum Blue at LUX* Grand Gaube serves seafood fresh from the Indian Ocean with excellent Turkish wines esteemed by connoisseurs. The selection and variety of dishes are inspired from Bodrum’s coastline and prepared to perfection thanks to Bodrum’s Blue Turkish chef.

Enjoyment, laughter and farniente are the vernacular of this soul-uplifting retreat. Inventive rum cocktails flow all day long in the ambient adult-only corner with 88 different rums and slow-cooked Creole dishes cooked on wood and charcoal available in the Tree House. Other options include quirky, vintage Citro?n H van aptly christened ‘French Kiss’.

The Wellness area is a haven for those needing to relax or be beautified – or tone up with a workout or next-gen fitness. Aromatherapy experiences await with LUX* Me’s therapies from Shirley Page. The exclusive Cellulight body oil treatment and the Enlightened Woman treatment rebalance natural rhythms and soothe mothers-to-be. Carita Haute Beaute’ in Paris brings its prestigious high-performance anti-aging skincare and regenerating treatments combining micro-current, ultrasound and LED technologies.

LUX* Grand Gaube is the first resort in Mauritius to have an Essie nail bar, and also an authentic barber’s shop: Murdock’s of London and its signature wet shave and beard and moustache trimming service in style. A specialised health programme is also available thanks to Kamran Bedi of Mind Body Method, an NLP master practitioner (neuro-linguistic programming), hypnotherapist, meditation teacher and Pilates instructor. Guided meditation and stretch-based classes assist the body in releasing tension, barre-style workouts and a new Pilates practice, Movement On The Roller, works on the whole body, promoting balance and mindfulness.

LUX* believes luxury today should mean a sense of freedom and personal space; its reimagined resort has innovation at its core, along with four new Reasons to Go LUX* – Padel Tennis, the G&T 100 Club, Veggie Heaven and Beach Bento -all await to creatively entertain guests, along with the celebrated Cafe’ LUX*, ICI, Phone Home, Cinema Paradiso, Scrucap, Mama Aroma, Message in a Bottle, Phone Home, LUX* Me, Tree of Wishes, Tread Lightly, Junk Art Gallery, Aperitivo, Panama Hat, Photofanatics and Wanderlust Library.

This is a resort bursting with personality – not least thanks to its extraordinary team members. Fantastic hosts, full of creativity and exuding genuine passion, they are dedicated to the art of welcoming every guest with the highest standards of hospitality and attention. All needs and requests are met with enthusiasm as the team loves to help guests in any way that they can.

