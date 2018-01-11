Marley Spoon Rockets Into 2018 Following an Exceptional Year

– Financing options for further growth being evaluated

Marley Spoon, the Berlin-based meal kit company, is moving into 2018 following an exciting year of milestones, growth and innovation. Launched less than three years ago by Fabian Siegel and Till Neatby, the dynamic start-up saw sales more than double from 2016 to 2017, coupled with the delivery of its 10 millionth meal, an exciting landmark for the young company.

Australian expansion A portion of this impressive growth can be attributed to its vast expansion in Australia. Having launched in Sydney in April 2015, it now delivers to five states across the country, covering 75% of the population. The launch of its second fulfilment centre in Victoria enabled deliveries to be expanded to Adelaide in South Australia, and a partnership with Coles provided customers with an additional retail opportunity.

DINNERLY launch 2017 also saw the launch of DINNERLY, a cost-conscious meal kit service, in the US. At $5 per serving, DINNERLY is designed with affordable, 30-minute weeknight cooking in mind. Pre-portioned ingredients and eco-conscious packaging combine to help customers cook unfussy, satisfying dinners that everyone can enjoy. DINNERLY helps address the everyday cooking challenges of adults aged 25-55, a demographic that represents a generation who earn less than their parents but work longer hours. It offers convenience to shoppers who want to save time in the kitchen, without compromising on quality.

Sustainable innovation In February, Marley Spoon partnered with Dutch delivery service PostNL, becoming the first global ‘boxless’ recipe box. In an ongoing commitment to reducing packaging and environmental impact, it switched all weeknight deliveries to reusable boxes, saving over 100 tons of paper throughout the year. The reusable boxes, which can be used 300-500 times, cut the number of cardboard boxes used by 50%, saving over 1,600 trees.

Due to the promising development of the company, Marley Spoon is evaluating various financing alternatives, including capital markets options, to fund the continued growth of the business.

