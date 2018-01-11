Kensington Introduces Thunderbolt™ 3 Universal Docking Station

– AYLESBURY, United Kingdom, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Businesses need a technical infrastructure with the flexibility to support a dynamic and mobile workforce while meeting the demands for mobile computing performance across various job functions. Which is why Kensington

R, trusted worldwide to support the most advanced technology for business and home office professionals, developed the game-changing SD5200T Thunderbolt™ 3 Docking Station for Windows and macOS.

The Thunderbolt 3 Universal Docking Station was engineered and tested as the optimal cross-platform compatible dock. This hyper-productivity solution was universally designed to support mixed-computing environments with high transfer-speed requirements.

Kensington designed the Thunderbolt 3 Universal Docking Station to give power users like video editors, graphic designers, engineers, content creators, or anyone who wants to simplify a 4K workspace, more of everything they need—superior bandwidth and productivity.

Thunderbolt 3 is the future-proof technology choiceAs computer hardware manufacturers streamline laptop devices to meet the mobility needs of their customers, the number and variety of ports available to connect peripherals to a laptop are reduced. With the Thunderbolt 3 Universal Docking Station, individuals have the ability to connect a combination of peripheral devices and accessories.

The Thunderbolt 3 Universal Docking Station supports USB devices and peripherals that users depend on to optimize their productivity and offers simple plug-and-play implementation of newer devices designed to leverage Thunderbolt technology. This positions organizations to quickly implement new device solutions as they become available.

“Thunderbolt 3 offers the most powerful connectivity solution available in today’s laptops.” says Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at IntelR. “Having a docking solution that supports both Windows and Mac OS gives IT managers the opportunity to leverage the power of Thunderbolt 3 for workspaces across their organizations and have confidence that their investment has the bandwidth to support the growth of data and display needs in the years ahead.”

Sleek design for small workspacesAs a world leader in ergonomics for workplace accessories, Kensington optimized the design of the Thunderbolt 3 Universal Docking Station for flexibility and clean desk spaces providing an option for zero-footprint mounting on the back of any VESAR compatible monitor.

Offering Global OptionsThe Kensington 5200T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station is available in the following SKUs:

