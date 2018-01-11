Dr. Lukas Burkhardt New Member of the Management Board at Gerresheimer AG

– Dr. Lukas Burkhardt (38) has been appointed to the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG effective January 1, 2018. Lukas Burkhardt assumes responsibility on the Gerresheimer Management Board for the Primary Packaging Glass Division.

“In Lukas Burkhardt, we gain an outstanding leadership personality as a valuable addition to the Gerresheimer AG Management Board. He will be able to contribute his diverse international experience from a variety of industries very well to the Primary Packaging Glass Division,” said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Gerresheimer AG Supervisory Board.

Lukas Burkhardt studied mechanical engineering at ETH Zurich, where he also obtained his PhD. He began his career at Audi AG in Ingolstadt. From 2007 to 2014, he held various managerial positions within the Rieter Automotive Group, now the Autoneum Group, including six years in China and India. Most recently, he was in charge of all Asian plants as Head of Operations Asia. In 2015, he became Chief Operating Officer and member of the Group Management Board of the international Franke Group. There, he was responsible for production at more than 30 plants worldwide as well as for logistics, procurement, and process engineering and partly product engineering.

The Management Board of Gerresheimer AG now comprises Christian Fischer (CEO), Rainer Beaujean (CFO), Andreas Schutte (Plastics and Devices Division) and Lukas Burkhardt (Primary Packaging Glass Division).

Jens Kurten Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing

