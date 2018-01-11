Be Safer in the Snow

– GERMANTOWN, Wisconsin, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — J.W. Speaker Corporation, a leading manufacturer in innovative LED lighting technology, has developed a new line of products featuring SmartHeat™ technology that effectively de-ice LED headlights, work lights and tail lights on a real-time basis.

The SmartHeat™ Series provide a complete solution for outfitting over-the-road trucks, snow plows, refuse trucks, construction equipment, delivery vans and any heavy-duty vehicle that needs to operate in the winter, covering forward and rear lighting, as well as task lighting. It’s the industry’s most comprehensive heated LED lighting line-up.

The technology behind SmartHeat™ enables widespread use of brighter, whiter, long-lasting LED lighting all winter long and is designed to use less power than halogen lighting systems for a more efficient result. This helps owner-operators and fleets improve their utilization and productivity while enhancing the ability to see and be seen on the road, thus ensuring safety and comfort.

“We wanted to give our on-road drivers the ability to power through extreme temperatures when investing in our quality LED lighting,” said Jason Meyers, Transport Sales Manager for J.W. Speaker. “Our new SmartHeat™ technology improves visibility as well as the ability to be seen in tough wintery conditions, making it safer and more comfortable for the driver.”

All together this new SmartHeat™ Series includes a variety of heated options, including: 4″ x 6″ LED headlights – Model 8800 Evolution 2, 5″ x 7″ LED headlights – Model 8910 Evolution 2, 5″ x 11″ LED headlights – Model 9800, 4.5″ round work lights – Model 670 XD and 4″ round stop, tail, turn lights – Model 234, all street-legal supporting DOT, Transport Canada ECE and Military standards & requirements.

To see this new series in action & learn more about the SmartHeat™ Series made by J.W. Speaker, visit J.W. Speaker’s website: www.jwspeaker.com/SmartHeat

J.W. Speaker specializes in the design and manufacture of vehicle lighting systems for OEMs and aftermarket applications. For more information, contact J.W. Speaker at 800.558.7288 or [email protected].

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624692/JW_Speaker_SmartHeat_Lighting.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)