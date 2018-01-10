Hisense 2018 TV Line Emphasizes Affordable Luxury with Industry-Leading Picture Quality, Enhanced Smart Features and Breakthrough Bezel

– Hisense continues to transform the viewing experience through its commitment to cutting-edge technologies, larger screen sizes and premium design. “Premium picture and audio quality, seamless access to content, and beautiful aesthetic design remain a priority for consumers this year, and we have set the bar extremely high,” says Jerry Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Hisense Americas. “After another breakout year in 2017, we are set to continue that momentum with our incredible line of luxury innovations, including the game-changing Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV.”

The Future is Panel-less

In Q4 of 2017, Hisense introduced the revolutionary Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV in US, a product that represents the future of premium large-screen home entertainment. Displaying 3,000 lumens (typical) of stunning 4K images on an Ambient Light Rejection screen, the Hisense 4K Laser TV is nothing short of incredible. It also features a four-speaker built-in Harman/KardonR audio system and wireless subwoofer, which provides a room-filling cinematic audio experience. After receiving extensive acclaim at launch, the 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV will be a key product for Hisense in the coming years.

Backlight Zones in the Thousands

Combining ULED, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR-10 technology, the 2018 flagship Hisense U9 ULED TV delivers breathtaking picture quality with over 1,000 backlight zones and a peak brightness of over 2,200 nits (typical). It also features a built-in Android TV interface with Google Assistant and built-in apps to personalize your entertainment.

Awarded over 20 patents, Hisense’s ULED technology is up to three times brighter than OLED, with better dynamic range and perception of black and white while enhancing color, contrast, black level, brightness and smooth motion.

Bezel-Less is More

The Hisense U7 ULED TV matches premium picture quality and elegant design. Combining ULED, ultra-wide color gamut and Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR-10 technology with a sleek bezel-less design, the Hisense U7 ULED TV truly is the full package. It features a built-in Android TV interface with Google Assistant, and lots of apps to personalize your entertainment. Press play, pause or turn up the volume, all without lifting a finger.

Taking picture quality to the next level, the Hisense U7 ULED TV brings Wide Color Gamut, HDR-10 from the 50″ class all the way up to the 86″ class TV.

Hisense 100″ 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV

Hisense U9 ULED TV

Hisense U7 ULED TV

Photo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626930/Hisense.jpg

