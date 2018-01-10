CZUR M3000 Pro Book Scanner: Revolutionary Mass Digitalization Solution

– An Ultra-Clear and Fast Scanner – More Professional and Delicate Book Scanning Solution

CZUR M3000 Pro is integrated with powerful hardware and software for professional, fast and delicate book scanning experience. The 32-bit MIPS CPU and 20MP HD Camera enables to scan ultra-clear pages at the speed of 60 pages/min (30,000 pages/8 hours). The versatile book scanning software covers almost all library and workplaces scanning demands by supporting Smart Tilt Correction & Auto-Flatten (unique functions) and Auto Combine Sides, blank pages detection (advanced features). Particularly worth mentioning is the humanized V-shaped Book Cradle, superior ergonomic design for easy and efficient operations. Also, the upgraded lighting is designed to scan all kinds of documents, even glossy materials.

Protect Precious Documents with CZUR M3000 Pro and Accelerate to Build Digital Library

The non-destructive scanning system makes it possible to quickly build a digital library. In this case, CZUR has earned trust from worldwide prestigious university libraries, institutions, museums and government, law, and IT departments. Partners include University of Oxford, Brown University History Department, British Museum, Supreme Court IT Center (Korea) and Dubai Government HR Department.

CZUR will be dedicated to carefully polishing products and developing and deepening the cooperation with more libraries/archiving centers to accelerate the process of digitalization for enterprises, universities and libraries.

For more information about M3000 Pro visit http://www.czur.com.

About CZUR

Founded in 2013, CZUR is a global high-tech company that focuses on digitalization and archiving solutions. CZUR aims to create smart office appliances to fundamentally improve work efficiency in office and home.

Media Contact

Catherine WangTEL: +86-755-2397-4826Email: [email protected]

Photo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626218/M3000_Pro.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)