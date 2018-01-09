Major European Utilities and Global Pellet Suppliers Attend 3rd Biomass Trade & Power Europe in Copenhagen

– COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Demand for wood chips and biomass pellets is set to increase in Europe as more utilities convert to biomass – led by Denmark and the UK. The summit’s Utility & Traders Panel highlights these trends and project supply/demand for 2018, plus insights into key price drivers in both the European & Asian pellet market. On the panel, there are senior reps from Engie, ?rsted, CM Biomass Partners and Vattenfall Energy Trading.

Another panel with reps from EP Invest, Uniper and RWE Supply & Trading dwell on Europe’s new demand emerging from biomass fired projects that are expected to come on stream and raw material sourcing plans for the same.

The summit’s Buyer’s panel comprising ?rsted, Hofor and Statkraft UK evaluate the ‘Development of the Wood Chip Market’ – highlighting regions that supply the majority of wood chips to issues surrounding standardization of the wood chips sector.

Top pellet and wood chip producers will come together in the Global Producers Panel to present a progress report of the past year with analysis of pellet specifications and sustainability challenges. Senior executives from Enviva, Fram Renewable Fuels, Altus Renewables and Wood Pellet Services address whether it is beneficial for producers to supply to both industrial and non-industrial markets.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit’s other key presentations are:

