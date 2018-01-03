SBLC/ Global Funding/ Global Trade Finance Provider, Bachmann & Welser Capital, Launches a $320M Program to Support Cash-strapped B

– Bachman & Welser Capital Ltd (“Bachmann & Welser”), a Global Trade Finance and Financial Instruments provider, has announced the establishment of a special fund in partnership with its offshore-based equity provider to support cash-strapped businesses with Credit Lines.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623302/Bachmann_Welser_Capital_Limited_Logo.jpg )

“Our purpose at Bachmann & Welser is to make the aspirations of our clients achievable by remaining a reliable funding partner to them,” said Ronald Carey, Bachmann & Welser’s Chief Financial Officer. “This program will bring great relief to many business owners who are unable to obtain traditional financing from mainstream banks.”

The company’s eligibility criteria is very straightforward, aiming to complete all due diligence checks within 14-21 working days depending on the location of the applicant, according to Carey

“The objective is to grow this program to a multi-billion dollar fund within a reasonable time to support our clients.” said Ronald Carey.

Edward Bachmann, Co-founder and CEO of Bachmann & Welser said: “The realisation of this fund is in line with our commitment to provide vital financing and support to our clients, especially as many businesses continue to face challenges by increased demand for collateral and the general unwillingness of banks to lend.”

Bachmann & Welser will start accepting applications from January 7, 2018. Only applications with a minimum value of USD 10M will be considered with lower amounts potentially being eligible depending on industry, location and experience. Terms and conditions apply.

Eligible Countries: All countries except those under EU, US, UK and UN sanctions.

ABOUT BACHMANN & WELSER

Bachmann & Welser Capital Ltd is a United Kingdom based boutique Trade Finance Company with USD 1.6 Billion of assets under management (as of January 2, 2018). The company was founded by experienced former City of London Financiers and Investment Bankers and provides Trade Finance services, Financial Instruments and Global Funding solutions to clients through its worldwide affiliates/subsidiaries.

For More Information: Email:[email protected]Website: http://www.bachmannwelser.comTelephone: +44 (0)-131-357-0361 For media inquiries, please contact:Sarah Atkins Media Relations Officer[email protected]

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)